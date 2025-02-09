Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.07 °C, check weather forecast for February 9, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 9, 2025, is 29.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.07 °C and 31.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:15 PM. Hyderabad weather update on February 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 10, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.56 °C and 32.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 196.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 10, 2025 29.52 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 29.78 Sky is clear February 12, 2025 31.30 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 32.54 Few clouds February 14, 2025 32.65 Few clouds February 15, 2025 32.93 Sky is clear February 16, 2025 33.34 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 9, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.75 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.29 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.81 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 25.55 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.52 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.9 °C Few clouds Delhi 23.33 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



