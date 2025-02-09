Menu Explore
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.07 °C, check weather forecast for February 9, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 09, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on February 9, 2025 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 9, 2025, is 29.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.07 °C and 31.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.

Hyderabad weather update on February 09, 2025
Tomorrow, on Monday, February 10, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.56 °C and 32.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 196.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 10, 202529.52Sky is clear
February 11, 202529.78Sky is clear
February 12, 202531.30Sky is clear
February 13, 202532.54Few clouds
February 14, 202532.65Few clouds
February 15, 202532.93Sky is clear
February 16, 202533.34Few clouds


Weather in other cities on February 9, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.75 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata22.29 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.81 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru25.55 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad29.52 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.9 °C Few clouds
Delhi23.33 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Mp Election Result
