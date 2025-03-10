Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.72 °C, check weather forecast for March 10, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 10, 2025, is 31.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.72 °C and 34.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:24 PM. Hyderabad weather update on March 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.16 °C and 34.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.72 °C and 34.08 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 131.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 11, 2025 31.44 Sky is clear March 12, 2025 32.41 Sky is clear March 13, 2025 33.77 Sky is clear March 14, 2025 36.08 Scattered clouds March 15, 2025 36.07 Broken clouds March 16, 2025 36.64 Sky is clear March 17, 2025 36.25 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.94 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.0 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.12 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 29.35 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.44 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 36.88 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.02 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



