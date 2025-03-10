Menu Explore
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.72 °C, check weather forecast for March 10, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 10, 2025 07:02 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on March 10, 2025 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 10, 2025, is 31.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.72 °C and 34.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.

Hyderabad weather update on March 10, 2025
Hyderabad weather update on March 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.16 °C and 34.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.72 °C and 34.08 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 131.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 11, 202531.44Sky is clear
March 12, 202532.41Sky is clear
March 13, 202533.77Sky is clear
March 14, 202536.08Scattered clouds
March 15, 202536.07Broken clouds
March 16, 202536.64Sky is clear
March 17, 202536.25Few clouds


Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.94 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata29.0 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.12 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru29.35 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad31.44 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad36.88 °C Sky is clear
Delhi30.02 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
