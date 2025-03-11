Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.59 °C, check weather forecast for March 11, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on March 11, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 11, 2025, is 29.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.59 °C and 33.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.62 °C and 36.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 120.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 12, 2025
|29.30
|Scattered clouds
|March 13, 2025
|34.01
|Sky is clear
|March 14, 2025
|36.29
|Scattered clouds
|March 15, 2025
|36.37
|Few clouds
|March 16, 2025
|36.64
|Sky is clear
|March 17, 2025
|36.91
|Sky is clear
|March 18, 2025
|35.90
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on March 11, 2025
