Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.59 °C, check weather forecast for March 11, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 11, 2025, is 29.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.59 °C and 33.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:25 PM. Hyderabad weather update on March 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.62 °C and 36.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 120.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 12, 2025 29.30 Scattered clouds March 13, 2025 34.01 Sky is clear March 14, 2025 36.29 Scattered clouds March 15, 2025 36.37 Few clouds March 16, 2025 36.64 Sky is clear March 17, 2025 36.91 Sky is clear March 18, 2025 35.90 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on March 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 31.33 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 30.87 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.82 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 29.03 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.3 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 37.22 °C Few clouds Delhi 31.42 °C Scattered clouds



