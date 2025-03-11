Menu Explore
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.59 °C, check weather forecast for March 11, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 11, 2025 07:02 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on March 11, 2025 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 11, 2025, is 29.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.59 °C and 33.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.

Hyderabad weather update on March 11, 2025
Hyderabad weather update on March 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.62 °C and 36.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 120.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 12, 202529.30Scattered clouds
March 13, 202534.01Sky is clear
March 14, 202536.29Scattered clouds
March 15, 202536.37Few clouds
March 16, 202536.64Sky is clear
March 17, 202536.91Sky is clear
March 18, 202535.90Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on March 11, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai31.33 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata30.87 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.82 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru29.03 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad29.3 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad37.22 °C Few clouds
Delhi31.42 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

