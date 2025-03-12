Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.73 °C, check weather forecast for March 12, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on March 12, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 12, 2025, is 30.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.73 °C and 36.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.64 °C and 37.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
With temperatures ranging between 20.73 °C and 36.08 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 161.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 13, 2025
|30.79
|Scattered clouds
|March 14, 2025
|35.91
|Broken clouds
|March 15, 2025
|36.39
|Scattered clouds
|March 16, 2025
|37.36
|Few clouds
|March 17, 2025
|35.96
|Overcast clouds
|March 18, 2025
|35.46
|Few clouds
|March 19, 2025
|36.68
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 12, 2025
