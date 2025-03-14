Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.63 °C, check weather forecast for March 14, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on March 14, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 14, 2025, is 34.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.63 °C and 37.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.48 °C and 37.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.63 °C and 37.61 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 99.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 15, 2025
|34.12
|Sky is clear
|March 16, 2025
|35.41
|Sky is clear
|March 17, 2025
|35.47
|Broken clouds
|March 18, 2025
|35.69
|Few clouds
|March 19, 2025
|36.08
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|36.90
|Sky is clear
|March 21, 2025
|36.39
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on March 14, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.