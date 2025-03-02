Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.73 °C, check weather forecast for March 2, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 2, 2025, is 32.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.73 °C and 34.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:22 PM. Hyderabad weather update on March 02, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 3, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.37 °C and 35.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

With temperatures ranging between 18.73 °C and 34.5 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 154.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 3, 2025 32.42 Broken clouds March 4, 2025 33.52 Overcast clouds March 5, 2025 34.03 Few clouds March 6, 2025 33.47 Few clouds March 7, 2025 32.31 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 33.37 Scattered clouds March 9, 2025 34.46 Few clouds



Weather in other cities on March 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.91 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.25 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.75 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.42 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.59 °C Sky is clear



