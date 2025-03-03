Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.73 °C, check weather forecast for March 3, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 3, 2025, is 33.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.73 °C and 35.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:23 PM. Hyderabad weather update on March 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.04 °C and 35.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.73 °C and 35.52 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 139.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 4, 2025 33.63 Scattered clouds March 5, 2025 33.34 Broken clouds March 6, 2025 33.33 Scattered clouds March 7, 2025 32.13 Few clouds March 8, 2025 33.00 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 34.98 Broken clouds March 10, 2025 35.15 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.24 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 30.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 29.07 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.04 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 33.63 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.48 °C Few clouds Delhi 26.34 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



