Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.73 °C, check weather forecast for March 3, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 03, 2025 07:02 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on March 3, 2025 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 3, 2025, is 33.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.73 °C and 35.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.

Hyderabad weather update on March 03, 2025
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.04 °C and 35.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.73 °C and 35.52 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 139.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 4, 202533.63Scattered clouds
March 5, 202533.34Broken clouds
March 6, 202533.33Scattered clouds
March 7, 202532.13Few clouds
March 8, 202533.00Sky is clear
March 9, 202534.98Broken clouds
March 10, 202535.15Few clouds


Weather in other cities on March 3, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.24 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata30.91 °C Few clouds
Chennai29.07 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru30.04 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad33.63 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad29.48 °C Few clouds
Delhi26.34 °C Sky is clear


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

