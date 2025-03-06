Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.49 °C, check weather forecast for March 6, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on March 6, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 6, 2025, is 30.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.49 °C and 33.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 7% and the wind speed is 7 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, March 7, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.76 °C and 34.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 6%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.49 °C and 33.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 88.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 7, 2025
|30.96
|Scattered clouds
|March 8, 2025
|32.25
|Sky is clear
|March 9, 2025
|34.55
|Few clouds
|March 10, 2025
|34.32
|Scattered clouds
|March 11, 2025
|33.73
|Sky is clear
|March 12, 2025
|34.68
|Sky is clear
|March 13, 2025
|35.74
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on March 6, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.