Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.36 °C, check weather forecast for March 7, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 07, 2025 07:02 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on March 7, 2025 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 7, 2025, is 31.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.36 °C and 33.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 7% and the wind speed is 7 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.

Hyderabad weather update on March 07, 2025
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 8, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.99 °C and 35.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 7%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.36 °C and 33.88 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 207.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 8, 202531.11Sky is clear
March 9, 202533.38Sky is clear
March 10, 202534.00Overcast clouds
March 11, 202532.95Sky is clear
March 12, 202534.28Few clouds
March 13, 202534.92Sky is clear
March 14, 202536.38Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 7, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.69 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.63 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.71 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru30.05 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad32.14 °C Sky is clear
Delhi26.19 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Follow Us On