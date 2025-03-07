Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.36 °C, check weather forecast for March 7, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on March 7, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 7, 2025, is 31.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.36 °C and 33.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 7% and the wind speed is 7 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 8, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.99 °C and 35.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 7%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.36 °C and 33.88 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 207.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 8, 2025
|31.11
|Sky is clear
|March 9, 2025
|33.38
|Sky is clear
|March 10, 2025
|34.00
|Overcast clouds
|March 11, 2025
|32.95
|Sky is clear
|March 12, 2025
|34.28
|Few clouds
|March 13, 2025
|34.92
|Sky is clear
|March 14, 2025
|36.38
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 7, 2025
