Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.77 °C, check weather forecast for March 8, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 8, 2025, is 30.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.77 °C and 34.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 9% and the wind speed is 9 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:24 PM. Hyderabad weather update on March 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 9, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.47 °C and 35.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.77 °C and 34.98 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 198.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 9, 2025 30.20 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 32.70 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 31.73 Sky is clear March 12, 2025 32.99 Sky is clear March 13, 2025 34.08 Few clouds March 14, 2025 36.46 Overcast clouds March 15, 2025 36.61 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 8, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.36 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.62 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.95 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.45 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.2 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.34 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.77 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



