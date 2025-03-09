Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.69 °C, check weather forecast for March 9, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 9, 2025, is 32.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.69 °C and 34.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:24 PM. Hyderabad weather update on March 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 10, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.01 °C and 34.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.69 °C and 34.2 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 160.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 10, 2025 32.51 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 31.44 Sky is clear March 12, 2025 32.50 Sky is clear March 13, 2025 34.15 Sky is clear March 14, 2025 35.85 Few clouds March 15, 2025 36.26 Sky is clear March 16, 2025 36.58 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 9, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.47 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.11 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.3 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 30.44 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.51 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 34.25 °C Sky is clear Delhi 29.78 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



