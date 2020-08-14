e-paper
IAS officer Ruhee Dugg is new BFUHS registrar

IAS officer Ruhee Dugg is new BFUHS registrar

BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said the decision was taken with his consent to make the working of the varsity more transparent

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2020 19:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Faridkot
Ruhee Dugg
Ruhee Dugg(HT photo )
         

Faridkot In a first, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Ruhee Dugg, has been posted as the registrar of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) at Faridkot. Dugg will hold additional charge as she will continue serving in her current role of additional secretary in the department of medical education and research.

Medical education and research minister OP Soni said the appointment had been made to improve the functioning of the medical university, on the directions of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said the decision was taken with his consent to make the working of the varsity more transparent. “The decision has been taken in the wake of covid-19. As IAS officers has been appointed to monitor each district, we had suggested to do same for universities,” he added.

