IAS officers transferred in Maharashtra

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2020 03:11 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra government transferred bureaucrats on Thursday.

Vinita Vaid Singhal, a 1996 batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, was appointed the secretary of labour department. Singhal was the secretary in the tribal development department.

Anup Kumar Yadav, who was the commissioner (family welfare) and director, National Health Mission, has now been posted as secretary of the tribal development department. Kumar, a 2002 batch IAS officer, was engaged in the state’s fight against Covid-19 before he was transferred last month.

Dilip Halde, a 2010 batch officer, has been posted as the managing director of Maharashtra State Co-operative Marketing Federation, Mumbai.

