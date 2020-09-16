ICU bed occupancy at all-time high in Ghaziabad, district to ramp up testing

cities

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 23:03 IST

Ghaziabad health department is in spot of bother as the number of ICU beds in the district is getting filled quickly.

During the past fortnight, there has been a surge in number of Covid-19 cases. Around 3,224 new cases were reported in September already, as per the state control room records-- almost 201 cases a day.

According to the district health department records, 30 of the 37 ICU beds in government’s Covid hospitals were occupied, while of the 98 ICU beds in the private sector read 90% occupancy till September 16.

“This (occupancy of ICU beds) is the highest it has ever been. We are trying our best to arrange for more ICU beds and also asking hospitals to add up more beds. The occupancy is because cases are rising fast. In our L-1, L-2 and L-3 hospitals, 485 out of 1276 are occupied. Of these, the two L-2 hospitals have 176 Covid beds, and 146 are occupied. The occupancy in 10 private hospitals is also ranging between 80-90%,” said Dr. NK Gupta, Ghaziabad’s chief medical officer.

Uttart Pradesh follows a three-tier hospital system for Covid-19: L-1 for mild cases, L-2 for moderate cases and L-3 for severe cases.

The 10 private hospitals providing paid Covid-19 treatment have a combined strength of 663 beds and more are likely to be added within the week.

The district has been told to increase tests to 4000 per day, as testing and containing infected individuals is the only way forward to check the spread of the disease.

According to the records of the district health department, the test positivity rate (TPR, or the number of positive cases per 100 tests) was about 3.04% during the first 15 days of August when it had conducted 46,617 tests giving 1419 cases. The first 15 days in September saw a TPR of 5.76% with 51,797 tests giving 2986 positive cases.

The district’s overall TPR stood at 4.58% till September 15.

Officials said that more cases with moderate to severe conditions were being discovered with the increase in tests.

“So far, we have been conducting about 3000-3500 tests per day. For increasing tests, we require more lab technicians. We had sent a proposal for hiring 20 lab technicians to the district committee. A decision is expected soon,” Dr. Gupta said.

According to the official records, the district completed 249390 samples till September 15 and 142363 of these were done through the use of rapid antigen kits. The use of rapid antigen kits was initiated on June 26.