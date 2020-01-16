e-paper
IIIT Pune degree to now offer US, European university validity

cities Updated: Jan 16, 2020 18:47 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
PUNE We are now targeting collaborative courses and joint degree programmes with US and European universities. It is under process and from this academic year we will start these courses,” said Prof Anupam Shukla, director, Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Pune.

“For the four-year degree programme, students will spend three years at IIIT, Pune, and the last year at a European or US university with whom we have collaboration. Students will get joint degree certificates, valid in Europe as well as in India,” Prof Shukla added.

Prof Shukla explained that under the collaboration whatever is being taught in the US and Europe, will also be taught in India under a choice-based credit system.

IIIT Pune and IIIT Nagpur, both, opened in 2016 under the MHRD, government of India, as a not-for-profit public-private partnership.

IIIT Pune began with two branches, computer science, and electronics and telecommunication.

Last year, the institute shifted to its new campus on Saswad road, Bapdev ghat.

Talking about the new campus, Prof Shukla said, “We have been allocated 100 acres and construction by the Central Public Works Department is on under phase 1. The work will be completed by June 2021. Apart from the academic buildings, the campus will house a hostel for boys and girls.”

The first batch of 120 students, who started in 2016, will graduate this year. From last year, the institute increased its seats to 225.

“One of our students got a package of Rs 22 lakh through campus placements. While in the pre-final year we provided internships to all students. We are training students in soft skill development, like interview skills and English speaking. The student will be a complete, industry-ready package once s/he graduates,” said Prof Shukla.

