IIT-K, NYU Tandon School to offer dual degrees

cities

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:19 IST

Lucknow The Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) and New York University (NYU) Tandon School of Engineering have entered into an agreement to offer dual doctoral degrees in computer and electrical engineering from next year.

Authorities of the two institutions signed a five-year agreement to expand an international collaboration, which formally began in 2016 with their partnership for research and education in cyber security.

The latest agreement will allow students in computer and electrical engineering to enroll at either school, then finish the last two years of their doctoral program at the other, graduating with degrees from both, said IIT-K director Abhay Karandikar.

“The applicants will need to pass qualifying exams at both schools, and advisors at both schools must approve and supervise their dissertation work,” he said.

NYU Tandon and the NYU Center for Cyber security are acknowledged international leaders in the field, and IIT Kanpur is known for its cyber security excellence. It was the first university in Asia to collaborate with NYU on its giant CSAW student cyber security games.

The agreement also recognizes the increasing globalisation of science and engineering. IIT-Kanpur is one of the best engineering schools in India, celebrating its diamond jubilee this year. NYU is one of the world’s foremost research universities, with academic sites across the globe.

“We, at IIT-Kanpur, are excited to join hands with NYU on a dual degree programme for electrical and computer engineering departments,” said director Abhay Karandikar.

“We are sure that this programme will be successful, with both institutes benefiting from the collaborative work in addressing important academic and industrial problems, carried out by outstanding faculties and students. We also hope that we expand this partnership to other areas of science and engineering in years to come,” he added.

“NYU Tandon’s ties with IIT-K have already brought us outstanding doctoral candidates and collaborations with a world-leading institution of engineering and science. We therefore look forward to this new opportunity to join together to vault even more international boundaries in research and education,” said NYU Tandon dean Jelena Kovačević.

Kovačević and Karandikar signed the agreement on November 22, 2019, in New York.