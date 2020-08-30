e-paper
IIT students, alumni launch portal to provide transport facilities to needy NEET, JEE candidates

IIT students, alumni launch portal to provide transport facilities to needy NEET, JEE candidates

cities Updated: Aug 30, 2020 21:27 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Students and alumni from three Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) -- Delhi, Mumbai and Madras -- launched a portal to connect with people who may want to help needy students appearing in the upcoming JEE and NEET exams with transport facilities to travel to their examination centres amid the pandemic.

While the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will be held from September 1 to September 6, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled on September 13.

The move comes after IIT-Delhi director V Ramgopal Rao made an appeal on social networking site Facebook on Friday. In a statement issued on Sunday, IIT-D said, “The call-for-help germinated independent actions from IIT Delhi Alumni Association (IITDAA), IIT Bombay and IIT Madras alumni and finally converged into a wonderful user-friendly portal viz www.eduride.in. This portal aims to ease the burden of commuting for the needy candidates especially from remote locations and poorly connected areas.”

Candidates from any part of the country can register themselves as a “student” on the portal and enter details of their exam centres. The candidates can call on a helpline number +91 93113 23756 on Monday to book the ride.

Welcoming the initiative launched by IIT students and alumni, Rao, said, “Some candidates had written to me and commented on social media channels that they cannot afford private transport and asked for help in reaching the examination centres. We immediately made an appeal to the alumni and others for help. If we all work together and support each other in these times of need, there is no obstacle that we cannot surmount. I am confident this portal will not only ease the commuting difficulties for the candidates.”

