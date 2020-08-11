Illegal arms suppliers’ arrest leads to discovery of gang operated from Baghpat jail

cities

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:35 IST

The Ghaziabad Police on Monday discovered a gang being operated by an inmate of the Baghpat Jail when they arrested two person from Tronica City area of Loni with illegal arms.

Ghaziabad Police said they arrested Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Arif and recovered 12 illegal arms, including pistols and country made weapons, from their possession.

“Upon questioning the two said they supplied arms to people in different districts of the national capital region upon the instructions from one Sarfaraz (single name) who is presently in Baghpat jail. We informed the Baghpat police and a team also went to the prison and recovered a mobile phone from Sarfaraz,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

Over 100 calls were exchanged between Sarfaraz and the two suspects over two-and-a-half months, said police officers privy to the investigation.

Sarfaraz, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, was in jail since October, 2019 in connection with a murder case registered at Doghat police station. He also has cases of robbery, murder and Arms Act against him at different police stations in Baghpat and Meerut, said police.

The Baghpat police has now registered an FIR against him under the provision of the Prisons Act. It states that a mobile phone was recovered from the toilet of barrack number 5 in the jail where the suspect is presently lodged.

“We are investigating role of the suspect and also trying to find out from where the mobile got inside. A detailed investigation is underway,” said Dilip Singh, circle officer (Khekda – Baghpat).

Prison officials from the Baghpat and Meerut division could not be reached for comment. Anand Kumar, director general (prisons), could not be reached as well.

“The two suspects arrested by Ghaziabad police said that they supplied the arms for ₹15,000-50,000,” Jadaun, added.