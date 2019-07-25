Gurugram to curb operation of illegal guest houses

Gurugram to curb the operation of illegal guest houses and stop commercial operations in residential areas, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday decided to survey both sides of Golf Course Road to identify residential units in which commercial activities are being run.

DTCP officials said that they have received several complaints about such activities from sectors on both sides of the road. Once this survey is complete, the teams from planning and enforcement wing will be asked to inspect such operations in other areas, they added.

The survey will have to be completed in the next seven days, an order stated.

The move comes two days after KM Pandurang, director, DTCP, made it clear that guest houses that do not adhere to the norms will be shut. There are around 2,500 to 3,000 private guest houses operational in the city as per the Millennium City Guest House Association, the apex body, and many don’t meet the criteria fixed under the new guest house policy notified last Saturday.

Sudhir Chauhan, senior town planner, Gurugram, said that they have asked the guest house operators to get themselves regularised as per the new policy. “It is high time that businesses ran professionally. The process to get registered has been finalised and we will guide anyone who comes to us,” he said.

Officials also said that residents and RWAs are raising complaints against these establishments because these are burdening utilities such as water, power, sewage disposal, besides causing security issues.

The survey team will also identify houses where commercial operations are being run or other norms are being violated, said officials. “Occupation certificates of a number of residential units have been cancelled for allowing commercial operations. Also, building plan violations will be noted. This survey would be done in a comprehensive manner to ensure no issue is left out,” said Chauhan.

In May, the department had cancelled the occupation certificate of more than 35 houses along the Golf Course Road for running commercial operations from residential properties, for which permission and change of land use have to be obtained, said officials.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 18:44 IST