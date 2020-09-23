Illegal liquor worth ₹3 lakh seized, two nabbed

cities

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:08 IST

Greater Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar excise department on Wednesday seized illegal liquor worth ₹3 lakh which was being smuggled from Haryana for sale in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. Two people were arrested in this connection, officials said.

The two suspects were identified as Banwari, a native of Haryana, and Dharmendra of Bulandshahr in UP.

According to the excise officials, Dharmendra was leading the operation and had been involved in smuggling liquor for a while. “There were 88 cases of liquor worth nearly ₹3 lakh that were being smuggled from Haryana. The suspects had replaced the brand labels with the ones allowed for sale in UP,” said RB Singh, district excise officer.

He said that the arrests were made from the Dadri’s Mu 2 area in a joint effort with the police department.

“They were travelling in two vehicles, a Honda City car and a Tata mini truck. Both the vehicles were seized. One driver was held while the other managed to flee. The suspects would bring the liquor to Noida and then transport it separately to various parts of the district and the nearby districts as well. A search is on to arrest the other members of the gang,” said Singh.

The suspects were handed over to the Dadri police, along with the seized goods. A case was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Excise Act.

“We have filed a case, and the suspects’ role in other cases is also being investigated. A search is on for the other suspects in the case,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Zone 3.

The two suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail, the police said.