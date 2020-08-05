Illegal registries: Revenue officials demand quashing of FIRs, departmental inquiry

cities

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:50 IST

Gurugram:

The Haryana Revenue Officers Association on Wednesday demanded that FIRs registered on Saturday against naib tehsildars and a tehsildar in connection with illegal registries in the city should be quashed, saying the action was carried out in haste.

The association, which submitted memorandums to DCs across the state, including in Gurugram, said the suspension of these officials should be revoked and a departmental inquiry be carried out first.

Abhishek Bibian, district revenue officer, Yamunagar, who is president of the association, said their primary demand is that an internal inquiry should be conducted and action should be taken as per department rules only if any official is found guilty.

“The FIRs have been lodged in haste and these should be quashed. There is a departmental procedure to handle these matters. We are not saying these officials are not guilty, but there is a need to hold a fair probe. If anyone is found involved in wrongdoing, then highest action may be taken in this regard as per rules,” he said.

Basti Ram, district revenue officer, Gurugram, said he along with tehsildars and naib tehsildars of Gurugram district submitted their demands to deputy commissioner Amit Khatri, who heads the revenue department.

“The suspension of these officials should be revoked and they may be posted at the headquarters during the probe. The decision to register FIRs is hasty as the inquiry against these officials is yet to be completed. There is a need for a transparent probe and criminal cases must be quashed,” he said.

“A memorandum of demands has been received from revenue officials and it will sent to higher authorities in Chandigarh for consideration,” said Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram

The mobilisation of revenue officials happened following the state government’s decision to register FIRs against six serving revenue officials and a retired revenue official in connection with the illegal registration of property deeds in violation of Haryana Development of Urban Areas Act 1975.

The police on Saturday registered cases against five serving naib tehsildars, one tehsildar and one retired naib tehsildar under section 420 of IPC and section 10 and 11 of Urban Areas Act, 1975.

The complaint against these officials was lodged by the district town planner, enforcement, on the directions of the financial commissioner Haryana, who recommended the action based on an enquiry report of the divisional commissioner, Gurugram.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala had said last week that criminal action would taken against officials involved in these violations.