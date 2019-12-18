UP police issue notices to over 3,000 people ahead of anti-CAA protest

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 22:06 IST

A day ahead of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, Uttar Pradesh police have issued notices to over 3, 000 people across the state under section 149 of the CrPc on Wednesday, cautioning them to neither participate nor incite others to participate in the protests, said a senior police official. The police have cited law and order issues while issuing the notices.

Some people were also bound down, a procedure where they are asked to sign bonds to keep the peace.

In Lucknow, additional superintendent of police (West) Vikas Chandra Tripathi said over 150 notices have been issued in the city in view of Thursday’s protest call.

In order to maintain the law and order, five additional SPs, 10 circle officers, 12 companies of PAC and 500 sub-inspectors have been deployed in Lucknow.

The police are also scanning the social media platforms to pull down posts regarding mobilisation for Thursday’s protest.

Thursday’s protest call was given by different civil society groups..

Lucknow police identified some activists of Rihai Manch, including its founder member Mohammad Shoib. Police bound down Shoib along with seven other Rihai Manch activists. However, Shoib claimed that he was put under house arrest as three police personnel were deployed outside his house.

“I am asked not to move out and three policemen are at my gate,” he said.

He added, “The police issued two notices to me. One was under 149 of CrPc to not participate in any kind of protest and the second under 116/107 of Crpc for executing a bond for keeping peace.”

When asked about the protest, he said, “I am not alone. I had conveyed to people that I may not be allowed to participate in the protest.”

Other than him, police have bound down Mohammad Shakeel Qureishi, Sachindra, Dhirendra Kumar, Adiyog, Rajeev Yadav, Amit and Gufran, he said.

He also alleged that police in Siddharthnagar detained the father and brother of a Rihai Manch activist.

However, the police denied such action. “We have issued some notices to the activists under section 149 of CrPc,” said an official.

So far, the police have booked 118 people for violence, violations of Section 144 during anti-CAA protest across the state.

SOCIAL MEDIA UNDER SCANNER

Sensing that mobilisation for the protest is being done through social media platform, the police have also keeping a tight vigil on virtual world. A special team has been deployed to scan posts on the social media, which are public, and inciting people for the gathering for anti-CAA protest.

UP police’s social media monitoring cell on Wednesday arrested three people in Saharanpur, Moradabad and Amroha for inflammatory posts on social media, besides registering 11 FIRs across the state. Earlier on Tuesday, five cases were registered and four people were arrested for hate mongering on social media.

A senior police official said, “We are monitoring social media to check hate-mongering. Extreme posts are being pulled down and people are cautioned to refrain from inciting people. If there is a serious matter, cases are being filed against the culprits.”

Inspector general of police (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said, “We have not detained or arrested anyone. As far as the notices are concerned, this is a routine process. Notice are issued to people taking out protests or processions despite prohibitory orders. They are apprised of imposition of Section 144 of the CrPc and asked not to be participating or incite others to participate in the protest, which is illegal,” he said.

Additional director general of police (ADG) SN Sabat and inspector general of police, Lucknow Range SK Bhagat along with local police held a march in the Patanala locality of west Lucknow. Police also met madrasa principals, clerics in the wake of Thursday’s protest call. Police asked them not to get swayed by any unconfirmed information.