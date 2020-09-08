e-paper
Inconclusive Covid report may disrupt Kangana’s travel plans

cities Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:44 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s Covid-19 test report turned out inconclusive on Tuesday, while her sister Rangoli Chandel and secretary have tested negative.

This may hamper her travel plans as she was planning to leave for Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

Mandi chief medical officer Devender Sharma said her sample has been taken again from her house in Bhambla village and the test report is likely to arrive by midnight.

A day after being provided CRPF protection after threats from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the actress travelled from Manali to her native village Bhambla in Mandi district on Wednesday.

Medical teams in Manali had taken her and younger sister Rangoli Chandel’s swab samples for testing as she had plans to travel to Mumbai. Since Kangana’s report remained inconclusive, a team from Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College in Mandi again drew fresh samples from her.

Kullu chief medical officer Dr Susheel Chander Sharma said her first samples were taken on Tuesday in Manali and sent for RT-PCR testing at Shri Lal Bhadur Shashtri Medical College at Nerchowk.

Kangana is likely to travel to Chandigarh via road from where she will board a flight for Mumbai.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also spoke to Kangna about her travel plans. “I have spoken to Kangna Ji on phone. She told me she would leave for Mumbai on September 9,” the CM said.

