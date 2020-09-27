Increase Covid-19 testing across Thane, says district collector

cities

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 22:53 IST

Thane district collector, Rajesh Narvekar plans to increase the number of Covid-19 tests across the district. Orders will be given to all municipal corporations to identify containment zones and organise testing camps.

This comes a day after an online meeting was held by the chief minister to conduct a status check of the Covid situation within Thane district.

“We were told to focus on rural areas within the district as well. Shahapur is already under curfew with the increasing number of cases. We plan to increase testing across municipal corporations, panchayat samiti and municipal councils within the district. Increased testing will ensure timely treatment is provided with early detection,” said Narvekar.

The recovery rate in Thane district is 86.60% and the mortality rate is 2.58% with more than 1.7lakh cases recorded till now. At present, the district has more than 18,000 active cases. The focus is increasing towards rural areas as well, more than 600 teams are deployed as part of the- my family my responsibility survey only in rural areas of Thane district.