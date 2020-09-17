e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / ‘Increase monthly honorarium of sarpanches, panches’

‘Increase monthly honorarium of sarpanches, panches’

cities Updated: Sep 17, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Around dozen panchayat members, including All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) president Anil Sharma, were taken into preventive custody by the police during a protest and later released.

The AJKPC leaders were protesting at Dogra Chowk on different issues related to panchayati raj institutions (PRIs).

AJKPC, a frontline organisation of elected panchayat members, on Thursday held simultaneous protests in Srinagar and Jammu, demanding grassroots level and financial empowerment of PRIs in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The protests were held on the call of Anil Sharma. In Srinagar, the protests were held outside the Press Enclave wherein members of AJKPC raised slogans against the J&K administration while senior members of the AJKPC held protest near Pt Premnath Dogra Chowk.

Reiterating their demand for implementation of 73rd Amendment of the Indian Constitution in J&K, the AJKPC members said government has failed to financially empower the PRIs.

“We request the UT to create panchayat development fund on pattern of MLAs’ constituency development fund to improve living standards of people at panchayat level,” Sharma said.

The government should fix a minimum of Rs 25 lakh per panchayat for bringing in positive change, the AJKPC president said.

He demanded increase in the amount sanctioned by L-G Manoj Sinha under the ‘Back to Village’ programme.

The AJKPC leader also demanded immediate increase of monthly honorarium being paid to sarpanches and panches. “It is difficult to work under the existing honorariums of Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively. We demand a hike in honorarium for sarpanches to Rs 10,000 per month and for panches to Rs 5,000 per month,” Sharma said.

top news
‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In