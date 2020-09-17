‘Increase monthly honorarium of sarpanches, panches’

cities

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 22:58 IST

Around dozen panchayat members, including All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) president Anil Sharma, were taken into preventive custody by the police during a protest and later released.

The AJKPC leaders were protesting at Dogra Chowk on different issues related to panchayati raj institutions (PRIs).

AJKPC, a frontline organisation of elected panchayat members, on Thursday held simultaneous protests in Srinagar and Jammu, demanding grassroots level and financial empowerment of PRIs in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The protests were held on the call of Anil Sharma. In Srinagar, the protests were held outside the Press Enclave wherein members of AJKPC raised slogans against the J&K administration while senior members of the AJKPC held protest near Pt Premnath Dogra Chowk.

Reiterating their demand for implementation of 73rd Amendment of the Indian Constitution in J&K, the AJKPC members said government has failed to financially empower the PRIs.

“We request the UT to create panchayat development fund on pattern of MLAs’ constituency development fund to improve living standards of people at panchayat level,” Sharma said.

The government should fix a minimum of Rs 25 lakh per panchayat for bringing in positive change, the AJKPC president said.

He demanded increase in the amount sanctioned by L-G Manoj Sinha under the ‘Back to Village’ programme.

The AJKPC leader also demanded immediate increase of monthly honorarium being paid to sarpanches and panches. “It is difficult to work under the existing honorariums of Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively. We demand a hike in honorarium for sarpanches to Rs 10,000 per month and for panches to Rs 5,000 per month,” Sharma said.