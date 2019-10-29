India Gate C-Hexagon may be closed on Thursday morning for ‘Run for Unity’

cities

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 20:21 IST

New Delhi:

The India Gate C-Hexagon may be closed for traffic on Thursday morning to facilitate the ‘Run for Unity’, a marathon dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

NS Bundela, joint commissioner of police (traffic), advised motorists to avoid the C-Hexagon and roads around India Gate on Thursday morning.

“The run will happen between 6.30 am and 8.30 am. In view of that, congestion is expected at C-Hexagon and adjoining roads. We may have to close the road if needed. Motorists should try to avoid these roads in the morning hours,” Bundela said.

The officer said the event is expected to draw around 15,000 participants who will arrive at the National Stadium in buses and cars. Beginning from the National Stadium, the participants will run to Amar Jawan Jyoti.

“We will have enough traffic personnel along the route to ensure that the traffic is smooth and necessary diversions are implemented,” said Bundela.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 20:21 IST