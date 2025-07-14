Bhind, The student allegedly slapped by the Bhind district collector while he was writing a paper at a local college three months back, has lodged a complaint with the police seeking registration of a case. MP: Student lodges police complaint against Bhind collector for slapping him at exam

An officer confirmed that the complaint was filed and said police are looking into it.

A video of the purported incident that occurred on April 1 surfaced on social media on Saturday, in which Bhind Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava can be seen slapping a student multiple times at an exam centre.

Shrivastava on Sunday told PTI that his strict grilling of the boy and slapping busted a mass copying racket.

The student submitted the complaint through his lawyer Narendra Chaudhary to the Mehgaon police station on Sunday night seeking registration of a criminal case against the collector.

"The accusations in the complaint are being looked into," a senior police officer from Bhind said.

The student claimed that while he was writing his second-year physics exam paper at Pt Deendayal Danroliya College in Lympura, Bhind, the collector arrived around 11:30 am and suddenly slapped him, pulled him by the collar, and handed him over to security guards after verbally abusing him.

He claimed the incident caused him physical and mental distress, affected his exam performance, and led to his failing the exam, his lawyer said.

The complaint stated that the viral video of the incident subjected him to public ridicule and damaged his reputation among friends and relatives.

"I was too traumatised to act earlier. But after receiving encouragement from well-wishers, I have now approached the police," he stated in the complaint.

In a related development, former Bhind Bar Association president Narendra Chaudhary, along with a dozen lawyers, submitted a memorandum to Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav demanding legal action against the Collector.

The collector had said that the incident occurred in March or April after I received a complaint about mass copying in an examination conducted by the Jiwaji University.

"We received information about Deendayal Danroliya College. When we reached there, everything was in order. But this boy only had the answer sheet. When I became strict with him, he spilled the beans that two maths teachers were solving the question paper outside and would return it for mass dictation ," the collector had said.

About slapping the boy, he had said, "That only unmasked the copying racket. The boy was initially giving evasive replies about the question paper."

