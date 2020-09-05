Infant among 5 dead in Mohali, Covid toll inches towards 100

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 21:00 IST

Five people, including an eight-month-old girl, died of Covid-19 in Mohali on Saturday while 172 people tested positive for the virus.

As many as 99 people have died so far while 4,667 have tested positive in the district. While 2,422 patients have been cured, including 79 discharged on Saturday, 2,146 cases remain active.

The eight-month-old girl from Mohali village was undergoing treatment at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, but could not survive, said the health authorities. Other patients who died include a 60-year-old man from Kurali and another of the same age from Mohali. A 52-year-old woman from Dera Bassi and a 65-year-old man from Kansal succumbed too.

Among the fresh cases, 55 are from Mohali city, 38 from Gharuan and 28 each from Kharar and Dhakoli.

6 Harayana CM residence staffers +ve

An 80-year-old man is among three people who succumbed to Covid-19 in Panchkula, taking the district’s toll to 28 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, six staffers of the Haryana chief minister’s residence are among 142 people who have tested positive for the virus. The tally has climbed up to 2,941, of which 1,171 are still active and 1,742 patients have been cured.

The elderly man who died was from Pinjore and had tuberculosis. Another man from Pinjore, aged 55, also succumbed. He was suffering from hypertension. The third case is of a 55-year-old man from Majri Chowk, Old Panchkula, who had diabetes.