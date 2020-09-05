e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Infant among 5 dead in Mohali, Covid toll inches towards 100

Infant among 5 dead in Mohali, Covid toll inches towards 100

172 people also test positive for the virus, taking the number of active cases in the district to 2,146

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 21:00 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
         

Five people, including an eight-month-old girl, died of Covid-19 in Mohali on Saturday while 172 people tested positive for the virus.

As many as 99 people have died so far while 4,667 have tested positive in the district. While 2,422 patients have been cured, including 79 discharged on Saturday, 2,146 cases remain active.

The eight-month-old girl from Mohali village was undergoing treatment at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, but could not survive, said the health authorities. Other patients who died include a 60-year-old man from Kurali and another of the same age from Mohali. A 52-year-old woman from Dera Bassi and a 65-year-old man from Kansal succumbed too.

Among the fresh cases, 55 are from Mohali city, 38 from Gharuan and 28 each from Kharar and Dhakoli.

6 Harayana CM residence staffers +ve

An 80-year-old man is among three people who succumbed to Covid-19 in Panchkula, taking the district’s toll to 28 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, six staffers of the Haryana chief minister’s residence are among 142 people who have tested positive for the virus. The tally has climbed up to 2,941, of which 1,171 are still active and 1,742 patients have been cured.

The elderly man who died was from Pinjore and had tuberculosis. Another man from Pinjore, aged 55, also succumbed. He was suffering from hypertension. The third case is of a 55-year-old man from Majri Chowk, Old Panchkula, who had diabetes.

top news
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB
Chandrababu Naidu escapes unhurt as cars in his convoy collide in Telangana
Chandrababu Naidu escapes unhurt as cars in his convoy collide in Telangana
Andhra Pradesh tops ease of doing business rankings, Telangana on 3rd spot
Andhra Pradesh tops ease of doing business rankings, Telangana on 3rd spot
Trump orders end to ‘un-American’ diversity training for federal workers
Trump orders end to ‘un-American’ diversity training for federal workers
Railways to run 80 special trains from September 12
Railways to run 80 special trains from September 12
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In