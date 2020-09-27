e-paper
Home / Cities / Inflated bills: Shimla residents to gherao civic body today

Inflated bills: Shimla residents to gherao civic body today

Shimla Nagrik Sabha has demanded waiver of water and garbage collection bills in view of Covid pandemic.

cities Updated: Sep 27, 2020 20:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

The members of Shimla Nagrik Sabha (SNS) will gherao the municipal corporation (MC) on Monday for charging inflated water and garbage collection bills and property taxes, among other issues.

The SNS will also submit a memorandum of demands to the mayor, deputy mayor, municipal commissioner, joint commissioner and all councillors of the MC.

Other demands of the SNS include rationalisation of civic bills of paying guests, gymnasium, street vendors and other small shopkeepers; no hiking of garbage and water bills by 10% every year; no 10% late charges for water bills; slashing parking charges; withdrawal of property tax rates for municipal shops, stalls, warehouses owing to coronavirus; waiver of garbage collection and water bills from landlords whose tenants have left to their native places; 20,000 litres of water should be provided free on the lines of Delhi.

SNS president Vijendra Mehra said the state government and Shimla MC have not given any relief to the people who were financially affected during the Covid pandemic. “The hotel and restaurant businesses in Shimla have come to a standstill. Due to this, about 5,000 labourers working directly with the industry have lost their jobs,” he said.

Mehra added that in such a difficult situation, it was expected of the state government and the MC to provide financial help, but both have remained indifferent towards the public.

“Thousands of garbage bills have been handed over to the residents. Every month, litter and water bills of closed quarters are being forcibly collected from the landlords,” he rued.

