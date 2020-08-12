e-paper
Home / Cities / Inflated power bills: MNS workers ransack MSEDCL office at Navi Mumbai

Inflated power bills: MNS workers ransack MSEDCL office at Navi Mumbai

cities Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:27 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers ransacked the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited office in Vashi on Tuesday to “protest” against the inflated bills sent to consumers. They also broke a symbolic handi as a mark of their protest.

The protest was led by MNS party leader Sandeep Galugade and three other party workers. The protesters smashed the glass doors of the office premises and raised slogans against MSEDCL.

“Our leader Raj Thackeray had sent a message to the chief minister earlier, in which he had stated that people have been burdened with inflated electricity bills by MSEDCL amid the Covid outbreak. He had warned that if the bills are not corrected, MNS will take matters in hand. Today, after waiting for several days, we have taken this step and will continue to protest against the bills,” Galugade said.

The party workers were later detained by Vashi police.

