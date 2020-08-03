e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / INLD aims to enrol 10 lakh members in Haryana in next two weeks: Abhay Chautala

INLD aims to enrol 10 lakh members in Haryana in next two weeks: Abhay Chautala

Don’t be surprised if any member of my brother Ajay Chautala’s family joins the INLD in coming days, says the Ellenabad legislator

cities Updated: Aug 03, 2020 04:20 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
The Indian National Lok Dal, which was the main opposition party in Haryana in the 2014 assembly elections, has been reduced to only one seat secured by its general secretary Abhay Chautala (above) in Ellenabad constituency.
The Indian National Lok Dal, which was the main opposition party in Haryana in the 2014 assembly elections, has been reduced to only one seat secured by its general secretary Abhay Chautala (above) in Ellenabad constituency.(HT FILE)
         

After facing humiliating defeat in the 2019 parliamentary and assembly polls, OP Chautala’s Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) started a fresh membership drive across the state with a target of having 10 lakh active members by August 15.

The INLD, which was the main opposition party in Haryana in the 2014 assembly elections, has been reduced to only one seat secured by its general secretary Abhay Chautala in Ellenabad constituency.

Talking to HT in Rohtak, Ellenabad legislator and senior INLD leader Abhay Chautala said they had started the membership drive last week from Panchkula and aimed to enrol 10 lakh new members in the state by August 15.

“We have started a membership drive in 20 districts, which will also commence in Faridabad and Palwal districts tomorrow. I have taken charge of these drives in 10 districts while party president Nafe Singh Rathi and senior leader Parkash Bharti are looking after the initiative in six districts each,” he added.

He further said that his party was focusing on bringing back old workers into the fold, who had shifted to other parties after the emergence of the JJP.

‘JJP dissolved national, state units after many of its office bearers joins INLD’

INLD general secretary Abhay Chautala said that the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) had dissolved its units after many of its leaders switched over to the INLD.

“I am waiting when the JJP will revamp its units and then many of its office bearers will join our party. Don’t be surprised if any member of my brother Ajay Chautala’s family joins the INLD in coming days. Many people enjoyed the moment when our party was divided into two parts and they thought that INLD’s game was over in Haryana. But, they failed to realise the attachment of Chautala sahab’s supporters,” he added.

top news
Silver lining as Covid-19 recoveries see big spike
Silver lining as Covid-19 recoveries see big spike
Finger Area in focus as India, China hold talks
Finger Area in focus as India, China hold talks
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
Opposition calls for CM’s resignation, CBI probe in Punjab hooch case
Opposition calls for CM’s resignation, CBI probe in Punjab hooch case
TikTok acquisition talks on hold
TikTok acquisition talks on hold
Sushant’s death embroiled in a web of theories
Sushant’s death embroiled in a web of theories
Congress warns leaders over Twitter war amid Rajasthan crisis
Congress warns leaders over Twitter war amid Rajasthan crisis
Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit
Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In