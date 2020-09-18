e-paper
Inspector assaulted at Talegaon Dabhade police station

cities Updated: Sep 18, 2020 21:52 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
         

Pune: The Talegaon Dabhade police have arrested one person on charges of allegedly assaulting and abusing an inspector at the police station premises on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Rupesh Dnyaneshwar Waghole ( 28), a resident of Maval. According to the police, the accused has three additional cases lodged against him, including rioting. Inspector (crime) Shahaji Pawar had summoned him to the police station in connection with a stolen vehicle.

According to the police, the accused barged inside Pawar’s cabin around 12.30 on Thursday. He abused and assaulted the official for calling him for interrogation. He was immediately overpowered and taken into custody. PSI Nilesh Bokephode said that the accused tried to prevent his senior from discharging his official duty and resorted to physical assault and abuse inside the cabin. The accused has been arrested and booked under IPC Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

