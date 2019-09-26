Intense downpour kills at least 7 in Pune

cities

PUNE: At least seven dead bodies were recovered from three spots in Pune after unusually heavy rains lashed the city since the late hours of Wednesday. The rainfall continued until the early morning hours of Thursday.

Five dead bodies were recovered by teams deployed for rescue in Pune after a compound wall collapsed in Parvati area. A dead body was also recovered from inside a car that was found floating in the flood water on Sinhagad road. Another dead body was found floating in a canal in Sahakarnagar.

The wall collapse incident happened in Tangewali colony of Aranyeshwar area in Pune, according to fire brigade officials. The compound wall of a building collapsed as the water overflowing from a nearby canal caused it to break, according to fire officials. The incident has also left 3-4 people missing.

Two of the five were identified as Rohit Bharat Amle, 13, and Santosh Kadam, 55. The three other casualties include two women and a 9-year-old boy.

The body inside the car was found by one of the three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The man was identified as Dattatray Girme, 52, who was in a black Honda I-Vtec car.

A female body was found by the fire brigade officials in an overflowing canal near Mahadji Shinde high school in Sahakarnagar area of Pune. Her identity could not be immediately ascertained.

The three NDRF teams are deployed at Katraj where another incident of wall collapse was reported, Shivajinagar near Corporation, and Baramati.

At least three other incidents of wall collapse were reported since the late hours of Wednesday night including one from Camp, Kothrud and Katraj each.

