Intense overnight thunderstorm over south-central Mumbai, parts of suburbs

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 09:26 IST

Isolated areas in south-central Mumbai and the suburbs witnessed overnight thundershowers with high speed winds on early Monday morning.

The weather bureau had predicted the possibility of a thunderstorm late Sunday or Monday morning. From 3 am, flashes of lightning and thunder were witnessed with intense rain spells in some areas of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Nowcast warning at 3 am for thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate to intense rain spells in isolated places in Mumbai over three hours.

Between 2.30 am and 8.30 am, south Mumbai recorded 25.2 mm rain while 10.6 mm rainfall was recorded in the suburbs. Location-wise figures show Chembur recorded maximum rain at 67.8 mm followed by Worli 57 mm, Mazgaon 29.6 mm, Mahalaxmi 14 mm, BKC 12 mm. Navi Mumbai recorded 62.8 mm while Dombivali recorded 43.6 mm rain. Thane recorded 23.4 mm of rainfall.

“Owing to land heating through the day on Sunday, there was formation of tall convective clouds that led to thundershowers on early Monday morning. Over three hours (4 am to 7am), Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai witnessed intense lightning and rain. Overall, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region witnessed 40-70 mm rain owing to convection currents which moved from over the land to Arabian Sea,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

Mumbai suburbs and south Mumbai have so far recorded 37.3 mm and 52.4 mm rain over the first seven days of September.

Other areas in the state that recorded overnight showers included Baramati 103.2 mm, Kolhapur 42.5 mm, Sangli 37.4 mm, Satara 25.7 mm, Pune 20.7 and Harnai (Raigad) 20.4 mm.

IMD predicted a few spells of light to moderate rain for isolated areas in the city and suburbs through the day on Monday.