Inter School Athletics: Army Public School takes home overall championship

cities

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 20:20 IST

PUNE Army Public School claimed the overall championship title in the Inter- school athletics meet which concluded at the Maharashtra Mandal, Mukundnagar on Friday.

With 23 points, Army Public School conquered top sport leaving behind St Vincent’s School (20 points) and defending champion Muktangan School (17 points), respectively.

In the under-10 category, Bhumi Deshpande of Muktangan School won gold medal in 80-metre run, as well as the longjump event.

Deshpande clocked 12.35 seconds to earn gold, while Ankita Mali of Shri Shri Ravi Shankar (12.65s) took the silver medal. The bronze medal was shared by Asvi Takle of SPM Public School and Atreyi Parnaik of Abhinava English Medium School, as both clocked 12.93 seconds, respectively.

In the longjump , Deshpande jumped 3.57m to win gold. Siddhi Karande of Master Mind School (3.47s) and Shradha Takawane of Bhave Primary School (3.40m) secured silver and bronze, respectively.

Prince Yadav of Army Public School, who won 100m gold with a timing of 13.38 seconds, also claimed gold in the longjump with a leap of 4.45m.

Aryan Ingavale of EN Nagarwala School (4.40m) and Siddesh Deokar of Muktangan School (4.29m) settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

Results

Girls: Under-8 50m: 1. Srushti Kedare (Pawar Public School) 00:08.05 sec; Gayatri Ravanang NCL Pashan School 00:08.71s; 3. Shraddha Hade (Bhave School) 00:08.92s

Under-8: 4 x 50m Relay: 1. DES School (37.08sec); 2. Kalmadi Shamarao High School (39.14sec); 3. Bhave Primary School 39.90s

Under-10 80m: 1. Bhui Deshpande (Muktangan School) 12.35s; 2. Ankita Mali (Shri Shri Ravi Shankar) 12.65; 3. Asvi Takle (SPM Public School), Atreyi Parnaik (Abhinava English Medium School) 12.93s

Under-10 4x50 relay: Abhinava English Medium School (34.84sec); 2. Army Public School (35.21s); 3. Vishwakarma School (35.59s)

Under-8 longjump: 1. Srushti Kedare (Pawar Public School) 3.20m; 2. Gargi Jedhe (Abhinav Vidyalaya) 3.13m; 3. Gayatri Ravanang (NCL Primary School 3.06m

Under-10, longjump: 1. Bhumi Deshpande (Muktangan School) 3.57m; 2. Siddhi Karande (Master Mind School ) 3.47s; 3. Shradha Takawane (Bhave Primary School ) 3.40m

Boys: Under-8 50m: 1. Rudra Torkade (Bhave School) 08.68sec; 2. Piyush Bhagat (Vishwakarma English Medium School) 8.92sec; 3. Nirwun Ture (St Vincent’s School) 9.12s

Under-8 4x50m relay: 1. Bhave Primary School (35.37sec); 2. Muktangan School (39.51s); Hutchings School (36.80)

Under-12 4x80m relay: Army Public School (47.98s); 2. En Nagarwala School (48.97); 3. Maharashtriya Mandal (49.40 sec)

Under-8 50m: 1. Farhaan Shaikh (EN Nagarwala Day School) 3.60m; 2. Aaradhya More (St Vincent’s School) 3.45m; 3. ShauryaChavarkar (St Vincent’s School) 3.33m

Under-12, longjump: Prince Yadav School (Army Public School) 4.85m; 2. Aryan Ingavale (EN Nagarwala School) 4.40m; 3. Siddesh Deokar (Muktangan School ) 4.29m