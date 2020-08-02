e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Into Day 2, over 4k samples collected for 2nd sero study in Delhi

Into Day 2, over 4k samples collected for 2nd sero study in Delhi

cities Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

More than 4,000 blood samples have been collected over two days from at least eight revenue districts in the Capital as part of the ongoing serological survey, a senior official in the Delhi health department said, adding that 115 teams have so far been engaged in the exercise. The study has also been extended by two days, officials said, till August 7.

Around 15,000 blood samples will be collected, according to guidelines released by the state government that detail how the city’s second such survey to assess the spread of Covid-19 will be carried out.

The study is intended to reflect how many people have contracted the Sars-Cov-2 virus and recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“So far, we have formed 115 teams and they have collected more than 4,000 blood samples from across localities that fall under the jurisdiction of eight out of 11 revenue districts over Saturday and Sunday. From Monday, the survey is likely to be spread over all 11 districts,” said a senior official in the Delhi government’s health department who did not wish to be identified.

The samples are being collected through both door-to-door visits and setting up temporary centres, said the official.

top news
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19
Finger Area in focus as India, China hold talks
Finger Area in focus as India, China hold talks
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
TikTok acquisition talks on hold
TikTok acquisition talks on hold
Congress warns leaders over Twitter war amid Rajasthan crisis
Congress warns leaders over Twitter war amid Rajasthan crisis
Sushant’s death embroiled in a web of theories
Sushant’s death embroiled in a web of theories
Phase-1 of Ayodhya station modelled on Ram Mandir to be completed by June 2021
Phase-1 of Ayodhya station modelled on Ram Mandir to be completed by June 2021
Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit
Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In