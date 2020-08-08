Investment clearance to six irrigation, flood control projects in Himachal

cities

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 19:38 IST

The Union government has granted investment clearance to six irrigation, flood control and multipurpose projects worth ₹7,922.69 crore for Himachal, CM Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday.

The clearance was given in the 13th meeting of the Investment Clearance Committee (ICC), department of water resources department of water resources, river development and ganga rejuvenation held this Friday in New Delhi.

The CM said that 10 schemes including six for Himachal, three for Maharashtra and one for Tamil Nadu were cleared. He said that the schemes to get clearance include ₹6,946.99 crore Renuka dam project.

Five projects proposals related to flood protection works and anti-erosion measures worth ₹975 crore were given clearance.

Thakur said that Dharampur constituency in Mandi got clearance for Sakrain, Malthod, Thothu, Dol and Samour Khad with estimated cost of ₹ 145.73 crore. In Kangra, clearance was given for Naker Khad and its tributaries with an estimated cost of ₹ 231.02 crore; while in Sirmaur, the project includes right bank of Yamuna river and its tributaries with an estimated cost of ₹ 250.46 crore.

In Mandi, the projects have been cleared for Seer Khad from Barchhwar to Jahu with an estimated cost of ₹157.66 crore; and in Shimla for the Pabbar river from Takkari to Hatkosi in Rohru tehsil with an estimated cost of ₹ 190.82 crore.