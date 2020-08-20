e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Irked by bad roads, Giaspura residents go on indefinite protest

Irked by bad roads, Giaspura residents go on indefinite protest

Residents of different colonies went on an indefinite protest outside the house of MLA Balvinder Singh Bains

cities Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Raising a hue and cry over the pathetic condition of all the three roads leading to the Giaspura area, residents of different colonies went on an indefinite protest outside the office of Lok Insaaf Party’s (LIP) MLA Balvinder Singh Bains in Kot Mangal Singh area.

Residents of different areas including Jeet Singh colony, Azad Nagar, Amardas colony among others said that roads, including PSPCL office road, Oswal road and a road at the backside of Avon cycles lead to Giaspura area are in a bad shape, due to which accidents take place.

Adv Ravinder Singh Rawat said, “The roads are in a bad shape for many years and we had also staged a protest against the MC in the past but to no avail. Over 1 lakh residents, mostly migrant workers residing in the area, commute on these roads and accidents take place due to deep potholes. On Thursday, a truck full of construction material overturned in the area. The MC and the MLA are not paying heed to the problem. We will continue our protest until the civic body does not repair these roads.”

MLA (Ludhiana south), Balvinder Singh Bains said, “I have already apprised the protesting residents that the work order for constructing the main Giaspura road has been issued. However, the work is going on at a slow pace due to rainy season.”

Earlier on August 11, members of the Samajwadi party had also staged a protest against the state government and MC for its in constructing the roads.

top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Davinder Singh hid Hizbul terrorists: NIA charge sheet
Davinder Singh hid Hizbul terrorists: NIA charge sheet
Prashant Bhushan case: Spotlight on AG’s role after hearing
Prashant Bhushan case: Spotlight on AG’s role after hearing
Bihar polls may cost Rs 625 cr, one fifth of funds for Covid-19 preparations
Bihar polls may cost Rs 625 cr, one fifth of funds for Covid-19 preparations
63% work under model village scheme over, Tamil Nadu tops the list
63% work under model village scheme over, Tamil Nadu tops the list
Girl raped, killed by sibling, three friends in Jaipur
Girl raped, killed by sibling, three friends in Jaipur
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In