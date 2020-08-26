‘It’s our duty’: Karnal cops take lead in plasma donation

cities

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 20:21 IST

At Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College here, only 12 people have registered themselves for plasma donation and all of them are cops.

After defeating the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) which they contracted in the line of duty, men in khaki from Karnal not only decided to donate his plasma for the treatment of the other infected patients, but also agreed to do it again in the next 15 days.

Of these 12 policemen, seven have already donated their plasma and doctors claimed that these seven units (500ml each) of plasma can be used to treat 14 Covid-19 patients.

The Haryana police department’s figures revealed that so far, 893 officials have got infected while on duty, while three of them succumbed to the virus. Currently, 273 police personnel are undergoing treatment and 336 of them are under isolation.

WHAT MOTIVATED THEM TO COME FORWARD

These cops extended their support at the time when the Haryana government received a lukewarm response to its plasma donation call.

Only 952 patients have so far donated their plasma at 14 plasma banks in the state despite the number of recovered patients going past 45,000 in Haryana.

Karnal medical college blood bank in-charge Sachin Garg agreed that the response to plasma donation appeal was quite poor. “We need to encourage more people to come forward for plasma donation as this is the best available treatment for Covid-19.”

He said 26 people were contacted for plasma donation. Twelve police officials were found fit for the donation and they got themselves registered voluntarily, Garg added.

“I have donated my plasma voluntarily as I think it is our duty to serve the country at this crucial time. I did not face any problems post-donation. As per the doctor’s advice, I will again donate my plasma after 15 days,” said Devi Dayal, a head constable with the Karnal police.

Another donor, who did not wish to be identified, said, “I am happy to learn that the plasma I donated could help two people. People should come forward to donate their plasma to help those in need.”

Karnal SP Surender Bhoria said, “We are requesting our personnel, who have recovered from the disease, to donate their plasma. We have been getting a good response. Now, I would request more cops to contribute.”

As per Kurukshetra SP Astha Modi, 35 cops in Kurukshetra were found infected till now. “But the number of recovered policemen is very low. However, we will motivate them to donate plasma,” she added.

Mohit Kumar, a lab technician at Karnal’s plasma bank, said it takes only 30 minutes for donation. “We collect around 500ml plasma, which can be used for the treatment of two people. The donor can again donate after 15 days if he or she is fit,” he added.