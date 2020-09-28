It’s too little, too late: Bains on SAD snapping ties with BJP

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 01:13 IST

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president Simarjit Singh Bains today lambasted Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal for severing ties with old allies BJP.

He said that breaking the alliance was ‘too little and too late’. Badal’s aides, who were earlier supporting the bill, recently took a u-turn on realising that they were losing their political ground in the state, he added.

“But now they are exposed. Both Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal had won the elections by sitting comfortably on the Modi wave. I challenge them to resign and fight for re-election to prove that they had won without Modi wave,” said Bains.

“Till now, the BJP was quiet on the illegal businesses of Badals and their aides. As now they are out of favour, the cases of drugs against Bikram Singh Majithia will resurface. I hope a probe into Badal family’s private transport racket will also be launched and reveal how it caused losses to the government-run public transport sector,” said Bains.

On the issue of allying with BJP, Bains said, “We are fighting for farmers, while the saffron party is ruining the farming sector. I hope the local BJP leadership will visit Delhi and acquaint the central leadership about the situation in Punjab.”

Bains asked chief minister Amarinder Singh to lead the farmers’ agitation to Delhi to press the government to withdraw the bills.