ITI instructors upgrade skills to impart virtual practical lessons

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 02:17 IST

For Gurmeet Singh, a plumbing instructor at Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Jalandhar, removing and fixing sanitary fittings at his house has become a routine.

He does so regularly to impart virtual practical training to students of his trade. Gurmeet is among a few instructors who made the state technical education department administration to start online practical classes for ITI students amid the Covid-19 crisis.

“We started online theory classes in mid-April. As the lockdown restricted outdoor movement, I thought of converting my house into an improvised workshop for the benefit of students. Since I had the basic tool kit at home, I started sharing videos with students, detailing sanitary and draining fittings etc.,” he said.

Gurmeet’s daughter helps him in the technical knowhow.

Similarly, Sukhwant Singh, a mechanical instructor at ITI in Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib district, uses his tractor to teach about components of the farming machine. He is also using Google Meet and Zoom to connect with the students for online classes.

“I am using my personal tractor to demonstrate various parts of the engine and servicing of a vehicle. I also visit local automobile workshops for live or for recording training sessions on servicing of other vehicles,” he said.

About 28,000 students are enrolled in various ITIs across the state. Instructors who were totally unfamiliar with the digital mode of education were trained in virtual teaching.

Department officials say 75-80% students are attending online classes, especially the crucial practical part.

Students like Harinder Singh from Singo village near Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda said the online practical classes are proving useful. But disruption in mobile data signal causes trouble to students.

But electronics instructor Pawan Kumar from Kalanaur in Gurdaspur said teachers try to take problems on WhatsApp messenger and videos are uploaded on a Youtube channel for the convenience of students.

Principal secretary, technical education, Anurag Verma, said Punjab has become the first state to provide practical content of various vocational trades on the central web portal National Instructional Media Institute (NIMI).

“Now, the practical video sessions prepared by our instructors are watched by students from other states as well on the central portal. As there is still no clarity on resuming classes, we wanted ITI students to get the most important aspect of practical exposure at their homes. We are working to redress the problem of a section of students who lack smartphones to access online classrooms,” said Verma.

Manjinder Kaur, an instructor of stitching technology at Fatehgarh Churian in Gurdaspur, virtual classroom came as a challenge that she overcame with her family’s assistance.

“Till lockdown was imposed in March, I was illiterate when it came to information technology. But as the department asked us to gear up for online classes, I took the pandemic crisis as an opportunity for skill development. My son and husband helped me in learning to prepare a PowerPoint presentation (PPT) and holding virtual classes on various aspects of stitching since April,” she said.