J&K admn constitutes five-member committee for economic revival

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 19:06 IST

Jammu and Kashmir administration has constituted a five member committee to work out modalities for the economic revival of the Union territory and extending support to its business community in the backdrop of the incessant restrictions and lockdowns since August 5 last year.

The committee was framed after representatives of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan earlier this week and apprised him of the issues faced by the business community.

A government spokesman said the L-G announced that the committee will be headed by his adviser Kewal Kumar Sharma with other members consisting of financial commissioner of finance department, commissioner secretary of industries and commerce department, secretary of tourism department and chairman of J&K Bank.

“The committee will work out modalities for the economic revival and propose measures for extending the much needed support to the business community; and will submit its report to the Lt Governor by September 1 so that necessary measures can be initiated in the right direction,” the spokesman said.

Led by its oresident Sheikh Ashiq Hussain, the KCCI apprised the L-G about a range of issues concerning the prominent business sectors including industries, hospitality, handicrafts sector, houseboats, tourism, private schools, apple cold storage, and young entrepreneurs.

“We shared the pain and hardships which the business sector and traders suffered in the past 13 months,” Sheikh Ashiq told HT.

“Businesses have been closed for the past one year and there are multiple reasons including post-August 2019 lockdown, internet shutdown, and then Covid-19,” he said.

He said the LG took on the spot decision to form the committee for time bound inputs. “People have suffered immensely. There is growing unemployment and small time traders are on the verge of closure. We are expecting a bailout package from the administration and the Centre,” he said.

The official spokesman said the LG assured the members of the delegation that a compassionate view will be taken for the redressal of their issues and demands. “The government is committed to addressing the issues concerning the industries, besides promoting entrepreneurship and business opportunities for the youth of J&K,” the L-G was quoted.

Besides, decisions on extension of power amnesty scheme and taking a holistic view of the policy guidelines for the registration and operation of house boats were also taken in the meeting.