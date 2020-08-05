e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / J&K BJP to mark one year of Article 370 abrogation by hoisting Tricolour

J&K BJP to mark one year of Article 370 abrogation by hoisting Tricolour

Raina has instructed all party leaders to strictly adhere to SOPs/guidelines issued by the Union government and other health agencies during the celebrations.

cities Updated: Aug 05, 2020 00:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Hindustantimes
         

The Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday chaired a party meeting to review preparations for the grand celebrations of one year of abrogation of Article 370, which will be held on Wednesday.

He attended the meeting first time after getting cured of Covid-19 infection.

Raina has instructed all party leaders to strictly adhere to SOPs/guidelines issued by the Union government and other health agencies during the celebrations.

He requested the party leaders to avoid gatherings and at the same time prompted them to ensure that all party activists hoist the Tricolour on the rooftops of their houses. He also appealed to the common people to express their joy by celebrating the event at their homes by lightening “Swadeshi Lights and Diyas”.

Raina said the Tricolour will also be hoisted in Kathua, Samba and other places of historical importance.

top news
Over 25 killed, hundreds injured in massive blast in Beirut
Over 25 killed, hundreds injured in massive blast in Beirut
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
‘Having friends in Bollywood no crime’: Aaditya Thackeray hits out, rejects rumours in Sushant death case
‘Having friends in Bollywood no crime’: Aaditya Thackeray hits out, rejects rumours in Sushant death case
Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says
Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot
Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In