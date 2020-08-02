J&K Congress demands independent panel to probe land deals by BJP leaders

cities

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 20:21 IST

Expressing resentment over the UT administration’s silence on the allegations of land deals involving senior BJP leaders, J&K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma on Sunday demanded a high-level independent commission to investigate all such deals and assets of former ministers and legislators.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Sharma said one of the reasons cited for the abrogation of the erstwhile state’s special status was to check corruption and put big sharks behind the bar, but after one year, top leaders of the party, especially former ministers, are being linked to matters of illegal acquisition of lands worth crores of rupees, disproportionate to known sources of their income.

“While none of the big sharks have been booked, it is necessary that all such deals and allegations be thoroughly investigated and brought to light. People have a right to know the truth about these allegations and reports in the media against those they voted to power,” said Sharma in a statement issued here.

He said only a fair investigation under an independent commission can bring out the truth and law should take its own course in every case against anyone found guilty, irrespective of party affiliations.

He said some top bureaucrats and officers too had acquired huge wealth through illegal means and lived in palatial bungalows and other properties which should be investigated and appropriate action should follow in a time-bound manner.

“People are rapidly losing faith in their representatives and the bureaucracy due to the series of allegations against many of them. Thus, it is essential to establish and maintain their trust in the supremacy of law,” he said.

Reminding the BJP, he said one of the claims about the abrogation of Article 370 was to end large-scale corruption and put behind the bars those who had looted the state money. But even a year later, there have been no results and corruption goes on unabated and people are being fleeced for their genuine works.

“There is no deterrence of any sort, while in the past there used to be some window of airing grievance,” he said.