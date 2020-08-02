e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / J&K Congress demands independent panel to probe land deals by BJP leaders

J&K Congress demands independent panel to probe land deals by BJP leaders

Those who acquired huge wealth through illegal means should be investigated and penalised, says the leader

cities Updated: Aug 02, 2020 20:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
J&K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma.
J&K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma. ((Courtesy: Twitter))
         

Expressing resentment over the UT administration’s silence on the allegations of land deals involving senior BJP leaders, J&K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma on Sunday demanded a high-level independent commission to investigate all such deals and assets of former ministers and legislators.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Sharma said one of the reasons cited for the abrogation of the erstwhile state’s special status was to check corruption and put big sharks behind the bar, but after one year, top leaders of the party, especially former ministers, are being linked to matters of illegal acquisition of lands worth crores of rupees, disproportionate to known sources of their income.

“While none of the big sharks have been booked, it is necessary that all such deals and allegations be thoroughly investigated and brought to light. People have a right to know the truth about these allegations and reports in the media against those they voted to power,” said Sharma in a statement issued here.

He said only a fair investigation under an independent commission can bring out the truth and law should take its own course in every case against anyone found guilty, irrespective of party affiliations.

He said some top bureaucrats and officers too had acquired huge wealth through illegal means and lived in palatial bungalows and other properties which should be investigated and appropriate action should follow in a time-bound manner.

“People are rapidly losing faith in their representatives and the bureaucracy due to the series of allegations against many of them. Thus, it is essential to establish and maintain their trust in the supremacy of law,” he said.

Reminding the BJP, he said one of the claims about the abrogation of Article 370 was to end large-scale corruption and put behind the bars those who had looted the state money. But even a year later, there have been no results and corruption goes on unabated and people are being fleeced for their genuine works.

“There is no deterrence of any sort, while in the past there used to be some window of airing grievance,” he said.

top news
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
IPL 2020 to be held from September 19 to November 10
IPL 2020 to be held from September 19 to November 10
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Home ministry seeks additional 3 months to frame CAA rules
Home ministry seeks additional 3 months to frame CAA rules
PM Modi must win the trust of every citizen | Opinion
PM Modi must win the trust of every citizen | Opinion
Vada at Rs 15, coffee at Rs 20 at Cochin airport after PMO intervenes
Vada at Rs 15, coffee at Rs 20 at Cochin airport after PMO intervenes
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In