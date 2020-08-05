e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Congress launches ‘speak-up J&K’ online campaign

Congress launches ‘speak-up J&K’ online campaign

JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the online campaign will continue till August 9.

cities Updated: Aug 05, 2020 00:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Hindustantimes
         

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Tuesday launched an online five- day campaign ‘Speak-up Jammu and Kashmir’ urging the people to join and speak over “effects of abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of the historical Dogra state into two UTs”.

Talking to media persons here, JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the online campaign will continue till August 9, when formal notification was issued by the President in this regard. He said the party has posed four main questions to the BJP government, which were dubbed as main things to be achieved while abrogating the special status and disbanding the state.

“The things listed by government had included— an end to terrorism and restoration of normalcy, creation of jobs in government and private sector, including 50,000 jobs in three months, wiping out corruption, and opening floodgates of development and industrialisation,” he said.

“What has happened to the promise of providing large scale jobs, result oriented achievements to check corruption and massive action against corrupt and where are the floodgates for the development and progress of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

He said the people will share their views if the government has achieved these targets post-abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of the historical Dogra state into two UTs and when the statehood which was disbanded and downgraded against the wish of the people, would be restored with safeguards for the protection of jobs and land to local youth of J&K, as promised by the BJP.

Countering claims in this regard, he said, as far as the issue of normalcy in the Valley is concerned, imposition of curfew and extraordinary security measures in the entire UT, continued restrictions and lack of any routine political activities are the indicators of utter failures.

Panthers Party to hold protests across UT

The National Panthers Party has decided to hold peaceful protest on Wednesday, “when the draconian government deprived one of the oldest states in the union of its statehood”.

“The Panthers Party district, provincial and state leadership has been advised to demand restoration of statehood for J&K which was deprived a year ago by the government in defiance of the history, cultural, social violation and which has been rejected by the people of all districts in J&K,” said professor Bhim Singh, chief patron of the party.

top news
Over 25 killed, hundreds injured in massive blast in Beirut
Over 25 killed, hundreds injured in massive blast in Beirut
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
‘Having friends in Bollywood no crime’: Aaditya Thackeray hits out, rejects rumours in Sushant death case
‘Having friends in Bollywood no crime’: Aaditya Thackeray hits out, rejects rumours in Sushant death case
Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says
Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot
Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In