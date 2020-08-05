Congress launches ‘speak-up J&K’ online campaign

cities

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 00:15 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Tuesday launched an online five- day campaign ‘Speak-up Jammu and Kashmir’ urging the people to join and speak over “effects of abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of the historical Dogra state into two UTs”.

Talking to media persons here, JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the online campaign will continue till August 9, when formal notification was issued by the President in this regard. He said the party has posed four main questions to the BJP government, which were dubbed as main things to be achieved while abrogating the special status and disbanding the state.

“The things listed by government had included— an end to terrorism and restoration of normalcy, creation of jobs in government and private sector, including 50,000 jobs in three months, wiping out corruption, and opening floodgates of development and industrialisation,” he said.

“What has happened to the promise of providing large scale jobs, result oriented achievements to check corruption and massive action against corrupt and where are the floodgates for the development and progress of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

He said the people will share their views if the government has achieved these targets post-abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of the historical Dogra state into two UTs and when the statehood which was disbanded and downgraded against the wish of the people, would be restored with safeguards for the protection of jobs and land to local youth of J&K, as promised by the BJP.

Countering claims in this regard, he said, as far as the issue of normalcy in the Valley is concerned, imposition of curfew and extraordinary security measures in the entire UT, continued restrictions and lack of any routine political activities are the indicators of utter failures.

Panthers Party to hold protests across UT

The National Panthers Party has decided to hold peaceful protest on Wednesday, “when the draconian government deprived one of the oldest states in the union of its statehood”.

“The Panthers Party district, provincial and state leadership has been advised to demand restoration of statehood for J&K which was deprived a year ago by the government in defiance of the history, cultural, social violation and which has been rejected by the people of all districts in J&K,” said professor Bhim Singh, chief patron of the party.