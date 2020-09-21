J&K L-G launches home delivery of prasad for Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 22:15 IST

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDB), on Monday formally launched home delivery of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pooja prasad for devotees who may not be able to visit the famed Hindu pilgrimage, during the board meeting here at the Raj Bhavan.

To get the prasad delivered at home in sanitized boxes, a devotee can make bookings through the shrine board’s website. Once the booking is done, the board ensures that the pooja is performed within 72 hours and prasad is dispatched through speed post.

So far, around 1,500 packets of pooja prasad have been dispatched to devotees across the country through speed post for which the board has entered into an agreement with the postal department.

Sinha, while chairing the first meeting of the shrine board since taking over in August this year, welcomed the members, and directed shrine board CEO Ramesh Kumar for phase-wise increase in the number of pilgrims from outside the UT based on objective assessment of the ground situation.

It is pertinent to mention that yatra to the holy cave shrine was resumed from August 16, 2020, and all special poojas are available to the devotees, besides other rituals.

The board also undertook a comprehensive review of its major infrastructure development projects, including those completed earlier, ongoing and the ones in the pipeline, aimed at bringing about further improvement in the facilities for the convenience of visiting pilgrims.