e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / J&K L-G launches home delivery of prasad for Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims

J&K L-G launches home delivery of prasad for Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims

He directed shrine board CEO Ramesh Kumar for phase-wise increase in the number of pilgrims from outside the UT.

cities Updated: Sep 21, 2020 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDB), on Monday formally launched home delivery of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pooja prasad for devotees who may not be able to visit the famed Hindu pilgrimage, during the board meeting here at the Raj Bhavan.

To get the prasad delivered at home in sanitized boxes, a devotee can make bookings through the shrine board’s website. Once the booking is done, the board ensures that the pooja is performed within 72 hours and prasad is dispatched through speed post.

So far, around 1,500 packets of pooja prasad have been dispatched to devotees across the country through speed post for which the board has entered into an agreement with the postal department.

Sinha, while chairing the first meeting of the shrine board since taking over in August this year, welcomed the members, and directed shrine board CEO Ramesh Kumar for phase-wise increase in the number of pilgrims from outside the UT based on objective assessment of the ground situation.

It is pertinent to mention that yatra to the holy cave shrine was resumed from August 16, 2020, and all special poojas are available to the devotees, besides other rituals.

The board also undertook a comprehensive review of its major infrastructure development projects, including those completed earlier, ongoing and the ones in the pipeline, aimed at bringing about further improvement in the facilities for the convenience of visiting pilgrims.

top news
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: All-round RCB beat SRH by 10 runs
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: All-round RCB beat SRH by 10 runs
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody ends on Tuesday: What we know so far
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody ends on Tuesday: What we know so far
‘Committed to global order based on rules post-Covid-19’: Harsh Shringla
‘Committed to global order based on rules post-Covid-19’: Harsh Shringla
Govt hikes MSP of 6 crops, PM Modi says crore of farmers will benefit
Govt hikes MSP of 6 crops, PM Modi says crore of farmers will benefit
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In