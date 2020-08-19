e-paper
J&K man held for hurting religious sentiments

J&K man held for hurting religious sentiments

He was arrested for posting objectionable comments on Facebook and hurting religious sentiments of a particular community

cities Updated: Aug 19, 2020 16:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of a community on Facebook in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

The accused Mohammad Zahid of Champa Batote in Ramban has been arrested for posting objectionable comments on Facebook and hurting religious sentiments of a particular community, said Poonch SSP Ramesh Angral.

Inspector general of police (IGP Jammu) Mukesh Singh also posted regarding it on Twitter. He said a case under section 295-A/153-A of the IPC has been registered.

In the past four days, five FIRs have been registered against 15 people for hurting religious sentiments. Among those arrested include a 56-year-old naib tehsildar, four self-styled leaders of a Hindu outfit and cow vigilantes. Three FIRs were registered in Arnas Police Station of Reasi district against and fourth FIR was registered in Pucca Danga police station of Jammu district.

The fifth FIR was lodged in Batote police station on Wednesday.

