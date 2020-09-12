J&K witnesses biggest single-day spike with 1,698 fresh cases

cities

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 19:35 IST

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 10 deaths and the biggest single-day spike with 1,698 fresh Covid-19 cases being reported, taking the UTs’ positive case tally to 52,410.

The region is recording over 1,500 fresh cases on daily basis for the past four days. On Friday, the case tally crossed 50,000 mark since the first case being reported on March 9.

As many as 838 people tested positive in Jammu division, including 102 travellers. And 860 cases were reported from Kashmir, of which 33 were travellers.

Besides this, 596 people have recovered and were discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 35,285, which accounts for a recovery rate of 67.3%.

This is a significant decrease in the recovery rate from a highest so far of 77.3% on September 2.

Active cases have steadily increased from 7,980 on August 31 to 16,261 on Saturday. Over 12.03 lakh tests have been conducted in the UT so far.

A government spokesperson said that 219 people were discharged in Jammu division and 377 in Kashmir. Of all recoveries, 27,492 were cured in Kashmir and 7,793 in Jammu division.

10 DEATHS REPORTED ON SATURDAY

The spokesperson added that 10 more people succumbed to the disease — six in Jammu division and four in Kashmir, on Saturday. With this, the death toll has risen to 864 — 721 in Kashmir and 143 in Jammu.

The highest jump of fresh cases was witnessed in Jammu district with 250 cases, while 103 people tested positive in Udhampur district. In Kashmir, the highest number of fresh cases was recorded in Srinagar where 255 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 123.

Srinagar is the worst affected district as the number of total cases here have reached 11,498 with 248 deaths. Jammu district has recorded 7,947 cases and 85 deaths. Jammu district has highest active cases at 5,258 as against 1,921 in Srinagar.

Till date, 5.15 lakh people have been enlisted for observation — 42,414 in home quarantine, 16,261 in isolation, and 53,090 under home surveillance. Besides these, 4.03 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.