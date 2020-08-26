Jai Ram dedicates development projects worth ₹170 crore for Chintpurni assembly segment

cities

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 17:31 IST

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth ₹ 170 crore in Chintpurni assembly segment area of Una district through video conferencing on Wednesday.

The CM dedicated 220 KV Electric Sub Centre Nehrian constructed at a cost of ₹ 63 crore; 33 KV Sub Station Chakk Saray built at a cost of ₹ 5 crore and Lift Water Supply Scheme for Polian Prohitan, Rapoh Missran, Akrot and Behar Jaswan built at a cost of ₹3.8 crores.

Other major projects inaugurated include ₹ 9.51 crore earthen embankment with crated apron, stone pitching on both sides of Bhaira Community Health Centre building at Dhusara, which was built at a cost of ₹2.24 crore.

The CM also laid foundation stones of ITI building Chintpurni at Nehriana water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission for leftout households in Amb Block, several roads and other schemes.

He said people of Chintpurni assembly segment had contributed ₹ 16 lakh towards the CM Covid Fund and also prepared and distributed about 28,000 face masks. “The state government has notified Amb as nagar panchayat keeping in view demand of the people of the area,” he added.

He said the Jan Manch and Chief Minister Helpline-1100 had ensured speedy redressal of public grievances. “Over 2.78 lakh free gas connections have been provided to eligible families of Himachal Pradesh under the Grihani Suvidha Yojna,” the CM said.

“Under Him Care Scheme, till date, over 1 lakh people have been provided financial assistance worth ₹ 91.43 crore for treatment. Though Covid-19 cases were on the rise in Himachal but the state government was fully prepared to tackle any situation,” he added.