Home / Cities / Jai Ram govt to build 10,000 houses for poor, homeless in Himachal

Jai Ram govt to build 10,000 houses for poor, homeless in Himachal

CM reviewed ongoing projects in Mandi district on Wednesday.

cities Updated: Sep 02, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inspecting the under-construction project in Mandi on Wednesday.
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inspecting the under-construction project in Mandi on Wednesday.(Birbal Sharma/HT)
         

The Himachal government is going to construct 10,000 houses for the poor and homeless under various Centre and state-run schemes, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday.

He was presiding over a meeting in Mandi to review the ongoing development projects in the district.

The chief minister directed the officers to ensure time-bound completion of various developmental projects to avoid price escalation and ensure that the benefits reach those in need.

Thakur said over 1,000 people were benefitted under the housing schemes in the district with financial assistance of ₹14 crore provided to them in over two years.

He said as many as 1,04,869 people were being provided social security pension in Mandi district and a budget provision of ₹156 crore has been made this year. He said 31,530 new pension cases have been sanctioned in Mandi in the last three years.

Thakur said since Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Hospital, Ner Chowk, has been designated as a dedicated Covid-19 hospital, its workload has been shifted to Mandi zonal hospital.

He directed the hospital authorities to admit emergency medical cases.

Stating that the coronavirus pandemic has led the government to reconsider its priorities, the departments needed to re-fix their goals for time-bound completion of various developmental projects in the area. “More than ₹ 12,000 crore funds were lying with various departments, which need to be utilised for undertaking developmental works,” he said.

Despite being the second-largest district population-wise, the Mandi administration has done exceptionally well in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, the CM said.

Thakur also laid stress on the resumption of economic activities in the state now that various norms have been relaxed under Unlock 4.0.

“Still, we all need to be more vigilant. Use of face masks and maintaining social distancing was important to check the spread of this virus,” he said.

All the legislators from Mandi district were present in the meeting.

